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Iran war live: Trump weighs ‘massive attack’ on Iran
Trump says he is considering a ‘massive attack’, as Iran’s Araghchi says ‘mindless aggression’ won’t help a deal.
Published On 24 Jul 2026
- US President Donald Trump says he is considering a “massive attack” on Iran because Tehran has not “received enough pain yet” and that he is near a decision to resume major military operations.
- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that “mindless aggression” will only see Trump pay a “heavier price” for a deal to end the war.