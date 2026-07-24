Live updates,

Iran war live: Trump weighs ‘massive attack’ on Iran

Trump says he is considering a ‘massive attack’, as Iran’s Araghchi says ‘mindless aggression’ won’t help a deal.

Three boys play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz, as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Monday, July 13, 2026. (Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP)
Children play in the shallow waters of the Strait of Hormuz as a plume of smoke rises from an explosion in the background, off Bandar Abbas, Iran [Razieh Poudat/ISNA via AP Photo]
By Lyndal Rowlands, Adam Hancock and Chris Hamill-Stewart
Published On 24 Jul 2026

Save

  • US President Donald Trump says he is considering a “massive attack” on Iran because Tehran has not “received enough pain yet” and that he is near a decision to resume major military operations.
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that “mindless aggression” will only see Trump pay a “heavier price” for a deal to end the war.