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Iran war live: US launches new attacks; Houthis attack 2 Saudi oil tankers
US, Iran trade new threats as more explosions are reported in Iranian cities including Sirik, Ahvaz and Bushehr.
Published On 23 Jul 2026
- The US bombs Iran for the 12th consecutive night as Iranian media report explosions in the cities of Bushehr, Ahvaz and Sirik.
- Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, says Tehran’s defence doctrine is an “eye for an eye”, after US President Donald Trump warned that American forces would bomb an Iranian bridge or power plant every time Iranian forces hit a ship in the strait of Hormuz.