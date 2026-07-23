Live updates,

Iran war live: US launches new attacks; Houthis attack 2 Saudi oil tankers

US, Iran trade new threats as more explosions are reported in Iranian cities including Sirik, Ahvaz and Bushehr.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 21, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer
Video Duration 11 minutes 54 seconds 11:54

'No better way' to end US-Iran war than diplomacy: Martin Griffiths

By Lyndal Rowlands, Zaid Sabah and Adam Hancock
Published On 23 Jul 2026

Save

  • The US bombs Iran for the 12th consecutive night as Iranian media report explosions in the cities of Bushehr, Ahvaz and Sirik.
  • Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, says Tehran’s defence doctrine is an “eye for an eye”, after US President Donald Trump warned that American forces would bomb an Iranian bridge or power plant every time Iranian forces hit a ship in the strait of Hormuz.