Live updates,

Iran war live: US launches new attacks; Hegseth says war has cost $37.5bn

New attacks as Trump threatens to bomb a suspected Iranian nuclear site called Pickaxe Mountain ‘pretty soon, and very heavily’.

An explosion at an unknown location, during what U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) says are strikes on Iran, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on July 20, 2026.
Video Duration 10 minutes 48 seconds 10:48

US-Iran tensions escalate as attacks hit Bahrain and Kuwait, raising wider war fears

By Enes Abuomer, Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 22 Jul 2026

Save

  • US bombs Iran for an 11th consecutive night as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the cost of the war has reached $37.5bn.
  • US President Donald Trump threatens to attack a suspected Iranian nuclear site called Pickaxe Mountain “pretty soon, and very heavily”, prompting Tehran to threaten an expansion of the war in the region.