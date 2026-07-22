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Iran war live: US launches new attacks; Hegseth says war has cost $37.5bn
New attacks as Trump threatens to bomb a suspected Iranian nuclear site called Pickaxe Mountain ‘pretty soon, and very heavily’.
Published On 22 Jul 2026
- US bombs Iran for an 11th consecutive night as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the cost of the war has reached $37.5bn.
- US President Donald Trump threatens to attack a suspected Iranian nuclear site called Pickaxe Mountain “pretty soon, and very heavily”, prompting Tehran to threaten an expansion of the war in the region.