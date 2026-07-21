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Iran war live: US launches 10th night of strikes; Tehran attacks Kuwait

Explosions reported in Iran’s Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Chabahar and Konarak as US launches new wave of attacks.

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, May 22, 2026.
Video Duration 04 minutes 15 seconds 04:15

War on Iran: War resumes 30 days after MoU

By Enes Abuomer and Zaid Sabah
Published On 21 Jul 2026

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  • The US is bombing Iran for a 10th consecutive night, with explosions reported near Sirik and in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Chabahar and Konarak.
  • US President Donald Trump warns Iran it will pay “many times over” for the deaths of American soldiers after a week in which at least three US personnel were killed.