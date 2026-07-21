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Iran war live: US launches 10th night of strikes; Tehran attacks Kuwait
Explosions reported in Iran’s Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Chabahar and Konarak as US launches new wave of attacks.
Published On 21 Jul 2026
- The US is bombing Iran for a 10th consecutive night, with explosions reported near Sirik and in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Chabahar and Konarak.
- US President Donald Trump warns Iran it will pay “many times over” for the deaths of American soldiers after a week in which at least three US personnel were killed.