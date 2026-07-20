Live updates,

Iran war live: US military carries out another wave of strikes on Iran

US forces attack Iran for the ninth consecutive night as one US soldier killed in northern Iraq.

A woman rides a motorcycle past a banner of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at Valiasr Square in Tehran on July 19, 2026. The United States said airstrikes on July 19 aimed to "punish" Iran over the first US military deaths since renewed hostilities with the Islamic republic. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) /
A woman rides a motorcycle past a banner of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at Valiasr Square in Tehran on July 19, 2026. [ATTA KENARE/AFP]
By Heba Habib and Enes Abuomer
Published On 20 Jul 2026

Save

  • CENTCOM says it began conducting a new wave of air strikes against Iran tonight for the ninth consecutive night to continue degrading military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • A US service member dies in northern Iraq after a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone, according to US Central Command.