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Iran war live: US military carries out another wave of strikes on Iran
US forces attack Iran for the ninth consecutive night as one US soldier killed in northern Iraq.
Published On 20 Jul 2026
- CENTCOM says it began conducting a new wave of air strikes against Iran tonight for the ninth consecutive night to continue degrading military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
- A US service member dies in northern Iraq after a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone, according to US Central Command.