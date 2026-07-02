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Iran war live: ‘Positive progress’ as US, Tehran wrap up indirect talks

Tehran says a ‘communication channel’ will be established with Washington to report and discuss breaches of the MoU.

People walk past a mural with a picture of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ahead of his farewell ceremony, in Tehran, Iran, July 1, 2026.
Video Duration 00 minutes 27 seconds 00:27

Trump says denuclearisation of Iran is going well

By Faisal Ali and Daniel Khalili-Tari
Published On 2 Jul 2026

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  • Qatar reports “positive progress” as the US and Iran conclude indirect technical talks in Doha on issues related to the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.
  • Tehran says a “communication channel” will be established with Washington to report and discuss breaches of the MoU.