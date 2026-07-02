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Iran war live: ‘Positive progress’ as US, Tehran wrap up indirect talks
Tehran says a ‘communication channel’ will be established with Washington to report and discuss breaches of the MoU.
Published On 2 Jul 2026
- Qatar reports “positive progress” as the US and Iran conclude indirect technical talks in Doha on issues related to the memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.
- Tehran says a “communication channel” will be established with Washington to report and discuss breaches of the MoU.