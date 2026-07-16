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Iran war live: Sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait; US ‘disables’ Iranian oil tanker
Iranian media report explosions on Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and Chabahar, as Bahrain and Kuwait sound air raid sirens.
Published On 16 Jul 2026
- The US military says it has disabled an oil tanker attempting to sail towards an Iranian port in the Strait of Hormuz by firing Hellfire missiles.
- The US military also says it has launched another wave of strikes on Iran, with Iranian media reporting explosions on Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and Chabahar.