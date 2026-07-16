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Iran war live: Sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait; US ‘disables’ Iranian oil tanker

Iranian media report explosions on Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and Chabahar, as Bahrain and Kuwait sound air raid sirens.

A billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump laid in a coffin is displayed on a building in Tehran, Iran, July 15, 2026.
Video Duration 26 minutes 49 seconds 26:49

Trump’s Iran war gamble: Leverage or dangerous escalation?

By Enes Abuomer, Lyndal Rowlands and Priyanka Shankar
Published On 16 Jul 2026

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  • The US military says it has disabled an oil tanker attempting to sail towards an Iranian port in the Strait of Hormuz by firing Hellfire missiles.
  • The US military also says it has launched another wave of strikes on Iran, with Iranian media reporting explosions on Qeshm Island, Bandar Abbas and Chabahar.