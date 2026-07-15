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LIVE: Trump says ‘strikes on Iran will continue until I say enough’
Iran’s bridges, power plants possible targets, Trump said as IRGC says it attacked US forces in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan.
Published On 15 Jul 2026
- US President Donald Trump has said that attacks on Iran “will continue until I say enough”, with potential targets including power plants and bridges.
- Iranian media continues to report explosions across its southern cities, as well as on islands off its coast, including in the Strait of Hormuz.