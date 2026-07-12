Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: IRGC declares Strait of Hormuz closed over US interference
Move comes as Israel continues attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, killing and wounding several civilians.
Published On 12 Jul 2026
- Iran’s IRGC declares the Strait of Hormuz temporarily closed, citing US interference, after firing a warning shot at a ship attempting to transit through what it called an unapproved route.
- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei pledges to avenge the killing of his father, Ali Khamenei, by US and Israeli forces, saying “revenge is the will of our nation”.