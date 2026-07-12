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Iran war live: IRGC declares Strait of Hormuz closed over US interference

Move comes as Israel continues attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, killing and wounding several civilians.

A ship sails off the coast of Ajman on July 10, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 25 seconds 02:25

Are the US and Iran at war again?

By Enes Abuomer and Zsombor Peter
Published On 12 Jul 2026

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  • Iran’s IRGC declares the Strait of Hormuz temporarily closed, citing US interference, after firing a warning shot at a ship attempting to transit through what it called an unapproved route.
  • Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei pledges to avenge the killing of his father, Ali Khamenei, by US and Israeli forces, saying “revenge is the will of our nation”.