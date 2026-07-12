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Iran war live: US bombs Iranian port cities as IRGC closes Strait of Hormuz

Explosions heard in the port cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, Bandar-e Deyr and Asaluyeh as US bombs Iran for a third time this week.

A ship sails off the coast of Ajman on July 10, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 25 seconds 02:25

Are the US and Iran at war again?

By Enes Abuomer and Zsombor Peter
Published On 12 Jul 2026

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  • US Central Command announces a third round of strikes on Iran this week after accusing it of attacking a Cyprus-flagged container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iranian state media report explosions in the port cities of Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Chabahar, Bandar-e Deyr and Asaluyeh.