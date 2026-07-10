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Iran war live: New attacks on Iran as US says talks still on

Washington official says US not behind the latest strikes and that technical talks with Iran continue.

Mourners shout slogans during a funeral procession on the day of the burial of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in Israeli and U.S. airstrikes, in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis Foreign media in Iran operate under guidelines set by the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, which regulates press activity and permissions ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA.
Mourners shout slogans during a funeral procession on the day of the burial of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 in a US-Israeli strike, in Mashhad, Iran, July 9, 2026 [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
By Zaid Sabah and Abby Rogers
Published On 10 Jul 2026

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  • Iranian officials and state media have reported multiple explosions in the country’s south, including near the Bushehr nuclear facility.
  • A US official has told Al Jazeera that the country’s military was not behind the latest strikes on Iran. No one else has so far claimed responsibility, and Iran has not so far blamed any specific country.