Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: New attacks on Iran as US says talks still on
Washington official says US not behind the latest strikes and that technical talks with Iran continue.
Published On 10 Jul 2026
- Iranian officials and state media have reported multiple explosions in the country’s south, including near the Bushehr nuclear facility.
- A US official has told Al Jazeera that the country’s military was not behind the latest strikes on Iran. No one else has so far claimed responsibility, and Iran has not so far blamed any specific country.