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Iran war live: Qatar’s PM meets US envoys; Tehran holds firm on conditions

Tehran says it won’t begin talks on final deal until hostilities end in Lebanon and Washington waives oil sanctions and releases frozen Iranian funds.

A man walks past a huge mourning banner depicting Iran's current supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and his late father Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a strike on the first day of the US-Israeli war against the Iran on February 28, set up along a road in Tehran on June 30, 2026 ahead of Ali Khamenei's funeral.
[AFP]
Published On 1 Jul 2026

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  • Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has met US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Doha.
  • Iranian negotiators are also in Doha, but no face-to-face talks are planned between the sides.