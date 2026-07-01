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Iran war live: Qatar’s PM meets US envoys; Tehran holds firm on conditions
Tehran says it won’t begin talks on final deal until hostilities end in Lebanon and Washington waives oil sanctions and releases frozen Iranian funds.
Published On 1 Jul 2026
- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has met US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Doha.
- Iranian negotiators are also in Doha, but no face-to-face talks are planned between the sides.