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Iran war live: Trump warns Netanyahu as Israel, Tehran halt fighting
A total of 3,637 people have been killed in Israeli strikes since March and 11,188 wounded, the Health Ministry said.
Published On 9 Jun 2026
- Iran and Israel have halted their mutual attacks but Tehran has warned that strikes will resume if Israel continues its “aggression”, including in Lebanon.
- United States President Donald Trump is reported to have told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “be careful of you will be on your own very soon”, as Israel’s strikes on Beirut and Iran threaten the US ceasefire with Tehran, according to the Axios news site.