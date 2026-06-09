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Israeli strikes have killed 3,637 people in Lebanon since March, with 11,188 wounded, the Health Ministry says.

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'We basically lost': Tel Aviv residents react after Israel-Iran strikes

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 9 Jun 2026

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  • Iran and Israel have halted their mutual attacks, but Tehran has warned that strikes will resume if Israel continues its “aggression”, including in Lebanon.
  • US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “be careful, or you will be on your own very soon”, according to the Axios news site, as Israel’s strikes on Beirut and Iran threaten the US ceasefire with Tehran.