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Iran war live: Trump urges restraint after Iranian missile attack on Israel
Escalation comes after Israel attacked Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, killing at least two people and wounding 20.
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Published On 8 Jun 2026
- Iran has launched a wave of missiles at northern Israel, accusing it of repeated violations of the ceasefire by attacking Lebanon.
- Israel’s military says it has intercepted all the missiles so far.