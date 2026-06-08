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Iran war live: Trump urges restraint after Iranian missile attack on Israel

Escalation comes after Israel attacked Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, killing at least two people and wounding 20.

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Mourners attend the funeral of four people, including a woman and a medic, who were killed in an Israeli strike on Friday in Zebdine, in Haret Saida, Lebanon June 7, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Zsombor Peter
Published On 8 Jun 2026

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  • Iran has launched a wave of missiles at northern Israel, accusing it of repeated violations of the ceasefire by attacking Lebanon.
  • Israel’s military says it has intercepted all the missiles so far.