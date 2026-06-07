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Iran war live: Israel kills Lebanon general, Pakistan urges end to war

Israeli forces kill three high-ranking Lebanese soldiers as Arab nations condemn Iran’s attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait.

People walk under a banner showing portraits of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, and the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 6, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 23 seconds 02:23

Israeli Strike Kills Lebanese Army Brigadier in South Lebanon

By Alex Milan Durie and Faisal Ali
Published On 7 Jun 2026

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  • Israeli forces kill three high-ranking soldiers in attacks on Lebanon and at least eight Palestinians in a Gaza City encampment.
  • Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has delivered an “important message” from mediator Islamabad to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khomeini and urged an end to the US-Israel war on Iran.