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Iran war live: Israel kills Lebanon general, Pakistan urges end to war
Israeli forces kill three high-ranking Lebanese soldiers as Arab nations condemn Iran’s attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait.
Published On 7 Jun 2026
- Israeli forces kill three high-ranking soldiers in attacks on Lebanon and at least eight Palestinians in a Gaza City encampment.
- Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has delivered an “important message” from mediator Islamabad to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khomeini and urged an end to the US-Israel war on Iran.