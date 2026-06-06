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Iran war live: US strikes Iranian radar sites; Kuwait comes under attack

The United Nations reports that 1.4 million people are in need of aid in Lebanon amid Israel’s attacks on the country.

A man holds an Iranian flag near an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, May 30, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. ISRAEL OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN ISRAEL. NO ACCESS FOR ISRAELI MEDIA. NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA. DIGITAL: NO USE BBC PERSIAN. NO USE VOA PERSIAN. NO USE MANOTO. NO USE IRAN INTERNATIONAL. NO USE RADIO FARDA.
Video Duration 05 minutes 23 seconds 05:23

US-Iran Talks at Risk as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

By Lyndal Rowlands, Zaid Sabah and Faisal Ali
Published On 6 Jun 2026

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  • Kuwait said its air ⁠defences are intercepting missile and drone ⁠attacks, with the country’s military saying any explosions heard were ⁠the result of aerial interceptions.
  • Earlier, the United States military said it shot down four Iranian drones launched towards the Strait of Hormuz and struck “Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites” on Qeshm Island and Goruk on Iran’s southern coast.