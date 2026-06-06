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Iran war live: US strikes Iranian radar sites; Kuwait comes under attack
The United Nations reports that 1.4 million people are in need of aid in Lebanon amid Israel’s attacks on the country.
Published On 6 Jun 2026
- The United States military said it shot down four Iranian drones launched towards the Strait of Hormuz and struck “Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites” on Qeshm Island and Goruk on Iran’s southern coast.
- Iran’s navy reported firing “warning shots” on Friday at US forces in the Gulf of Oman, saying US ships were harassing vessels in the area. The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) denied the report.