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NABATIEH, LEBANON - JUNE 04: Israeli Army engineering vehicles clears the road by removing piles of dirt and rubble as the Lebanese Army announced that it had entered, where Israeli forces had recently withdrawn after carrying out attacks in the town of Dibbin, Nabatieh, Lebanon, on June 04, 2026. ( Ramiz Dallah - Anadolu Agency )
Video Duration 01 minutes 22 seconds 01:22

Hezbollah rejects US-brokered ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 5 Jun 2026

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  • Israel’s deadly strikes continue across Lebanon despite the announcement of a new US-brokered ceasefire agreed between Lebanese and Israeli officials in Washington, DC.
  • At least 3,526 people have now been killed and 10,733 injured in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2, the country’s Health Ministry said.