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Iran war live: Hezbollah rejects truce as Israel continues Lebanon strikes
Israel’s supreme court annuls a government ban on the International Committee of the Red Cross visiting Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
Published On 5 Jun 2026
- Israel’s deadly strikes continue across Lebanon despite the announcement of a new US-brokered ceasefire agreed between Lebanese and Israeli officials in Washington, DC.
- At least 3,526 people have now been killed and 10,733 injured in Israeli strikes on Lebanon since March 2, the country’s Health Ministry said.