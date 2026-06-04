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Iran war live: Tensions simmer after latest US-Iran clashes in Gulf
Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports that 3,516 people have now been killed by Israeli attacks on the country since March.
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Published On 4 Jun 2026
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said no progress has been made in talks with the United States, though channels of communication remain open.
- Araghchi also defended Tehran’s attacks on US allies in the Gulf region as “self-defence” and warned: “What sanctions and war failed to achieve won’t be won with more war.”