Live updates,

Iran war live: Tehran denies Trump’s claim of meeting in Doha

US president says a meeting with Iran will take place in Doha today, but Tehran says there are no plans for talks in the coming days.

People cross a street past a billboard depicting Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei kissing the slain Islamic revolutionary guards commander Qasem Soleimani near the shrine of Imam Hussein Iraq's holy city of Karbala, displayed on the facade of a building in Tehran on June 29, 2026.
[AFP]
By Daniel Khalili-Tari and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 30 Jun 2026

Save

  • United States President Donald Trump claims Iran has “requested a meeting” following the exchange of strikes last week, and says it will take place in Qatar today.
  • Iran’s Foreign Ministry denies any planned meeting with the US but says it will send an expert delegation to Doha to follow up on the release of frozen Iranian funds.