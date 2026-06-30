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Iran war live: Tehran denies Trump’s claim of meeting in Doha
US president says a meeting with Iran will take place in Doha today, but Tehran says there are no plans for talks in the coming days.
Published On 30 Jun 2026
- United States President Donald Trump claims Iran has “requested a meeting” following the exchange of strikes last week, and says it will take place in Qatar today.
- Iran’s Foreign Ministry denies any planned meeting with the US but says it will send an expert delegation to Doha to follow up on the release of frozen Iranian funds.