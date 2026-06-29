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Iran war live: Tehran insists on control of Hormuz amid reports of US talks
Washington and Tehran have agreed to stop attacks and renew talks in the Qatari capital, Doha, Axios reports.
Published On 29 Jun 2026
- The United States and Iran have agreed to halt attacks and meet in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Tuesday to resolve their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, the Axios news site reports.
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says responsibility for the Strait of Hormuz lies solely with Tehran and warns that any attempt to bypass its preferred route in the waterway will cause “tension and escalation”.