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Iran war live: Air raid sirens in Bahrain, Kuwait as US bombs Sirik, Qeshm
US president threatens to ‘militarily complete the job’ as US strikes Iran over ship attacks.
Published On 28 Jun 2026
- The US has bombed Iran for a second day, hitting the city of Sirik, Bandar-e Lengeh and Qeshm Island, following a drone attack on a commercial vessel near the Strait of Hormuz.
- Air raid sirens blare in Bahrain as Kuwait’s military says its air defences are responding to “hostile missile and drone threats”.