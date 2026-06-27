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Iran war live: US strikes Iran after attack on vessel in Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s IRGC says it targeted US military in region after Trump administration launched attack on the country.
Published On 27 Jun 2026
- The United States has carried out strikes on Iran in what it says is a response to an Iranian drone attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it targeted locations in the region where US forces are deployed in retaliation for the Trump administration’s latest attack.