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Iran war live: US strikes Iran after attack on vessel in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s IRGC says it targeted US military in region after Trump administration launched attack on the country.

Tankers and cargo vessels are seen in the Gulf of Oman, along shipping routes linking the Strait of Hormuz and the Arabian Sea, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo)
Video Duration 06 minutes 20 seconds 06:20

Rubio's diplomatic push in the Gulf: US secretary of state reassures GCC allies on Iran

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zsombor Peter
Published On 27 Jun 2026

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  • The United States has carried out strikes on Iran in what it says is a response to an Iranian drone attack on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it targeted locations in the region where US forces are deployed in retaliation for the Trump administration’s latest attack.