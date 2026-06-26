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Iran war live: Israel attacks Lebanon as Netanyahu says troops to stay
Israeli leader says military will stay in occupied areas of southern Lebanon ‘as long as necessary’, despite US-Iran deal.
Published On 26 Jun 2026
- Israel continues to attack southern Lebanon as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military is “not going to withdraw” from occupied areas.
- Lebanese group Hezbollah has accused Israel of targeting civilians trying to return to their homes in Lebanon’s south, killing two people and wounding a third.