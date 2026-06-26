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Iran war live: Israel attacks Lebanon as Netanyahu says troops to stay

Israeli leader says military will stay in occupied areas of southern Lebanon ‘as long as necessary’, despite US-Iran deal.

A 76-year-old displaced Lebanese stands at his house, destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, after returning to Maaroub, amid the interim deal between the U.S. and Iran, in Maaroub, a municipality in Tyre District in Southern Lebanon June 25, 2026.REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A displaced Lebanese man, 76, stands at what remains of his house, destroyed in an Israeli attack, after returning to Maaroub in Lebanon's southern Tyre district on June 25, 2026 [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]
By Jillian Kestler-D'Amours
Published On 26 Jun 2026

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  • Israel continues to attack southern Lebanon as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military is “not going to withdraw” from occupied areas.
  • Lebanese group Hezbollah has accused Israel of targeting civilians trying to return to their homes in Lebanon’s south, killing two people and wounding a third.