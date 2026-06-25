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Venezuela earthquakes live: Two powerful quakes shake S American country

Rescue workers evacuate an injured person from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026.
Rescue workers evacuate an injured person from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026. [AFP]
Published On 25 Jun 2026

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  • Back-to-back powerful earthquakes have struck Venezuela, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas and leaving residents shaken.
  • The US Geological Survey said the first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 km (104 miles) west of Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22 km.