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Venezuela earthquakes live: Two powerful quakes shake S American country
Published On 25 Jun 2026
- Back-to-back powerful earthquakes have struck Venezuela, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas and leaving residents shaken.
- The US Geological Survey said the first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1 and its epicentre was west of the community of Moron, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 km (104 miles) west of Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22 km.