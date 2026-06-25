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Venezuela earthquakes live: Buildings fall in Caracas, casualties feared

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Venezuela near the city of Moron, followed by a stronger magnitude 7.5 quake in the same area.

Rescue workers evacuate an injured person from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026.
Rescue workers evacuate an injured person from a collapsed building following an earthquake in Caracas on June 24, 2026 [AFP]
By Erin Hale, Faisal Ali, Daniel Khalili-Tari and Usaid Siddiqui
Published On 25 Jun 2026

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  • Back-to-back powerful earthquakes have struck Venezuela, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas, and leaving residents shaken.
  • The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the first magnitude 7.1 earthquake had its epicentre west of the community of Moron, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 km (104 miles) west of Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22km (14 miles).