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Venezuela earthquakes live: Buildings fall in Caracas, casualties feared
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit Venezuela near the city of Moron, followed by a stronger magnitude 7.5 quake in the same area.
Published On 25 Jun 2026
- Back-to-back powerful earthquakes have struck Venezuela, collapsing buildings in the capital, Caracas, and leaving residents shaken.
- The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the first magnitude 7.1 earthquake had its epicentre west of the community of Moron, located along the country’s Caribbean coast, about 168 km (104 miles) west of Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22km (14 miles).