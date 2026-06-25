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Iran war live: US vows to defend Gulf interests; Israel kills 2 in Lebanon

Rubio promises to protect Gulf interests in talks with Iran, as Israel says it will not withdraw from southern Lebanon, even if US demands it.

Hanan Qubaisi inspects her house destroyed in previous Israeli airstrikes in the town of Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, Wednesday, June 24, 2026, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Video Duration 02 minutes 33 seconds 02:33

US-backed Lebanon-Israel border plan tests fragile ceasefire

By Daniel Khalili-Tari and Faisal Ali
Published On 25 Jun 2026

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  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promises to protect Gulf allies’ interests as he arrives in Bahrain ahead of a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
  • The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says visits to Iran’s nuclear sites will take place, but Tehran says inspections will only happen once a final deal is reached with the US.