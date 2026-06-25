Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: US vows to defend Gulf interests; Israel kills 2 in Lebanon
Rubio promises to protect Gulf interests in talks with Iran, as Israel says it will not withdraw from southern Lebanon, even if US demands it.
Published On 25 Jun 2026
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio promises to protect Gulf allies’ interests as he arrives in Bahrain ahead of a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
- The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says visits to Iran’s nuclear sites will take place, but Tehran says inspections will only happen once a final deal is reached with the US.