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Iran war live: Trump, Tehran at odds over nuclear inspections, Hormuz

Several key issues remain as sticking points in US-Iran talks, including maritime security and nuclear oversight.

Displaced people make their way back to their homes in southern Lebanon following an interim deal between the U.S. and Iran, in Sidon, Lebanon, June 23, 2026.
Video Duration 01 minutes 06 seconds 01:06

UN begins evacuation of 11,000 sailors stranded in Strait of Hormuz

By Lyndal Rowlands and Daniel Khalili-Tari
Published On 24 Jun 2026

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  • US and Iran offer conflicting statements, including on nuclear oversight, as negotiators push for a final deal within a 60-day window.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran will not be able to charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz when a final deal is agreed upon.