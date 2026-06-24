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Iran war live: Trump, Tehran at odds over nuclear inspections, Hormuz
Several key issues remain as sticking points in US-Iran talks, including maritime security and nuclear oversight.
Published On 24 Jun 2026
- US and Iran offer conflicting statements, including on nuclear oversight, as negotiators push for a final deal within a 60-day window.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran will not be able to charge tolls in the Strait of Hormuz when a final deal is agreed upon.