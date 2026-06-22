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LIVE: UK PM Keir Starmer expected to announce his resignation

The leader of governing Labour Party has faced growing pressure to step down after months of declining popularity.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street
Video Duration 00 minutes 59 seconds 00:59

Starmer faces growing pressure as Labour unrest deepens after by-election setback

By Elis Gjevori
Published On 22 Jun 2026

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  • British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to deliver a televised statement amid media reports he plans to step down.
  • Starmer has come under mounting pressure from his own Labour Party following the decisive by-election win by his rival, Andy Burnham, to claim a parliamentary seat in North West England.