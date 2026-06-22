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Iran war live: Mediators hail ‘encouraging progress’ in US-Tehran talks
Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard’ amid talks, prompting Ghalibaf to warn the US to take care with its rhetoric.
Published On 22 Jun 2026
- Mediators Pakistan and Qatar say US and Iran have made “encouraging progress” in the first day of high-level talks in Switzerland.
- US, Iran have established a High Level Committee to oversee the mediation, and a “de-confliction cell” to ensure an end to “military operations in Lebanon”, according to the mediators.