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Iran war live: Mediators hail ‘encouraging progress’ in US-Tehran talks

Trump threatens to hit Iran ‘very hard’ amid talks, prompting Ghalibaf to warn the US to take care with its rhetoric.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance, left, makes an opening statement next to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, center, and Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, at the Bürgenstock Resort in Obbuergen, Switzerland, Sunday, June 21, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 51 seconds 02:51

What are the end goals of Iran-US negotiations?

By Daniel Khalili-Tari and Lyndal Rowlands
Published On 22 Jun 2026

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  • Mediators Pakistan and Qatar say US and Iran have made “encouraging progress” in the first day of high-level talks in Switzerland.
  • US, Iran have established a High Level Committee to oversee the mediation, and a “de-confliction cell” to ensure an end to “military operations in Lebanon”, according to the mediators.