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Iran war live: Vance heads to Switzerland; Israel kills 16 in Lebanon
US, Iran set to hold talks in Switzerland as Tehran closes the Strait of Hormuz and Israel kills 16 in Lebanon on Saturday.
Published On 21 Jun 2026
- US Vice President JD Vance heads to Switzerland for high-level talks with Iran, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.
- Iran’s delegation has arrived in Switzerland and says its main goal is to ensure all parties fully implement the interim deal to end the war.