Live updates,

Iran war live: Vance heads to Switzerland; Israel kills 16 in Lebanon

US, Iran set to hold talks in Switzerland as Tehran closes the Strait of Hormuz and Israel kills 16 in Lebanon on Saturday.

A child stands next to the rubble of a building damaged in an Israeli strike in Qennarit, southern Lebanon, June 20, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 49 seconds 02:49

Inside the high-security US-Iran talks in Switzerland

By Faisal Ali and Zsombor Peter
Published On 21 Jun 2026

Save

  • US Vice President JD Vance heads to Switzerland for high-level talks with Iran, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar.
  • Iran’s delegation has arrived in Switzerland and says its main goal is to ensure all parties fully implement the interim deal to end the war.