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Iran war live: Tehran says US must ensure Israel ends attacks on Lebanon

Iranian deputy foreign minister says Iran ‘ready to move forward’ on diplomacy with US, but war must end on all fronts.

Smoke rises following Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon as seen from a position across the border in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel on June 19, 2026. Mediators in the US-Iran conflict, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, are due to gather for talks in the Egyptian city of Alamein on June 21, Cairo and Islamabad have confirmed. The agreement was meant to halt fighting in Lebanon as well, but clashes have since resumed between Israeli forces and Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) /
Smoke rises following Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, as seen from a position across the border in northern Israel on June 19, 2026 [Jalaa Marey/AFP]
By Zaid Sabah, Adam Hancock and Zsombor Peter
Published On 20 Jun 2026

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  • Iran’s deputy foreign minister has told Al Jazeera Tehran is “ready to move forward” on diplomacy with Washington, but the United States must ensure Israel abides by the terms of the deal to end the war.
  • A US official tells the Reuters news agency that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon, but deadly Israeli attacks have continued.