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Iran war live: Tehran says US must ensure Israel ends attacks on Lebanon
Iranian deputy foreign minister says Iran ‘ready to move forward’ on diplomacy with US, but war must end on all fronts.
Published On 20 Jun 2026
- Iran’s deputy foreign minister has told Al Jazeera Tehran is “ready to move forward” on diplomacy with Washington, but the United States must ensure Israel abides by the terms of the deal to end the war.
- A US official tells the Reuters news agency that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon, but deadly Israeli attacks have continued.