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Iran war live: Trump talks to Hezbollah, Israel as Lebanon fighting surges
The death toll from Israel’s attacks on Lebanon since March has reached 3,433, with 10,395 injured, says Health Ministry.
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Published On 2 Jun 2026
- United States President Donald Trump said he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pull his troops back from Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, and also spoke with Hezbollah representatives, who “agreed to stop shooting” at Israeli forces.
- Iran’s chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said he told Lebanon’s Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri that if Israel’s “aggression against Lebanon continues”, Tehran “will not only halt the path of negotiations” with the US, “but we will also be in direct confrontation with the enemy”.