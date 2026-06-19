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Iran war live: JD Vance defends Iran deal as US says naval blockade lifted
US vice president says 60-day negotiating period between Washington and Tehran has begun after deal to end war signed.
Published On 19 Jun 2026
- US Vice President JD Vance has defended the deal between Washington and Tehran amid criticism from officials in the United States and longtime ally Israel.
- Vance says a 60-day negotiating period has begun after the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by both countries’ presidents.