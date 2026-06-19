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Iran war live: JD Vance defends Iran deal as US says naval blockade lifted

US vice president says 60-day negotiating period between Washington and Tehran has begun after deal to end war signed.

epa13047048 US Vice President JD Vance speaks to the media about the Iran-US memorandum of understanding in the White House Briefing Room in Washington, DC, USA, 18 June 2026. The Trump administration is facing criticism for the deal, which opponents say is in Tehran's favor. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
US Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters about the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, on June 18, 2026 [Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA]
By Zaid Sabah and Daniel Khalili-Tari
Published On 19 Jun 2026

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