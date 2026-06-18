Live updatesLive updates,
Iran war live: Trump, Pezeshkian sign MoU to end fighting, reopen Hormuz
Both sides say the deal is in effect and includes an end to war in Lebanon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Published On 18 Jun 2026
- US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding to end the US and Israel’s war on Iran.
- Both sides say the deal is in effect, and US officials say it includes Iran not developing or buying a nuclear weapon, ending the war on all fronts and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.