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Iran war live: Trump, Pezeshkian sign MoU to end fighting, reopen Hormuz

Both sides say the deal is in effect and includes an end to war in Lebanon and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

A man walks with a boy, carrying a Hezbollah flag, past a mural depicting former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other senior figures, on the day Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem delivers a televised speech, near the burial site of Hassan Nasrallah on the outskirts of Beirut, Lebanon, June 17, 2026.
Video Duration 00 minutes 38 seconds 00:38

Trump says it’s ‘unfair’ for Iran to lack ballistic missiles

By Daniel Khalili-Tari and Zaid Sabah
Published On 18 Jun 2026

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  • US President Donald Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian have electronically signed a memorandum of understanding to end the US and Israel’s war on Iran.
  • Both sides say the deal is in effect, and US officials say it includes Iran not developing or buying a nuclear weapon, ending the war on all fronts and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.