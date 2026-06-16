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Iran war live: Trump says MoU with Tehran signed electronically
Backlash to US-Iran agreement grows in Israel, as Iranian vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz after US lifts its naval blockade.
Published On 16 Jun 2026
- US President Donald Trump says the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran has been “all signed”, and the Strait of Hormuz will be completely open by Friday.
- Three Iranian oil tankers and two cargo ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz after the US lifted its naval blockade, according to Iranian media.