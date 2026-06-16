Live updates,

Iran war live: Trump says MoU with Tehran signed electronically

Backlash to US-Iran agreement grows in Israel, as Iranian vessels pass through Strait of Hormuz after US lifts its naval blockade.

Displaced people transport their belongings in cars, as they make their way back to their homes, following a peace deal between the United States and Iran, in Bir Al-Salasil, Tyre district, southern Lebanon, June 15, 2026.
Video Duration 02 minutes 19 seconds 02:19

Iran deal dominates G7 Summit as leaders welcome breakthrough.

By Faisal Ali, Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 16 Jun 2026

Save

  • US President Donald Trump says the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran has been “all signed”, and the Strait of Hormuz will be completely open by Friday.
  • Three Iranian oil tankers and two cargo ships have passed through the Strait of Hormuz after the US lifted its naval blockade, according to Iranian media.