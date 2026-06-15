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Iran war live: Tehran says ‘peace deal’ ends US blockade, war on all fronts
World welcomes US-Iran agreement as Trump says Strait of Hormuz to reopen on Friday when deal is signed.
Published On 15 Jun 2026
- Iran confirms it has reached a deal with the US to end fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon.
- US President Donald Trump announces an end to Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports and says the Strait of Hormuz will reopen on Friday when the agreement is signed in Switzerland.