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Iran war live: Tehran says ‘peace deal’ ends US blockade, war on all fronts

World welcomes US-Iran agreement as Trump says Strait of Hormuz to reopen on Friday when deal is signed.

A woman waves an Iranian flags as she chants slogans against Iran and U.S. talks at the Islamic Revolution square in Tehran
Video Duration 01 minutes 21 seconds 01:21

US and Iran announce 'understanding' to end the war

By Alex Milan Durie, Nils Adler and Umut Uras
Published On 15 Jun 2026

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  • Iran confirms it has reached a deal with the US to end fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon.
  • US President Donald Trump announces an end to Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports and says the Strait of Hormuz will reopen on Friday when the agreement is signed in Switzerland.