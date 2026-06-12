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Video Duration 08 minutes 12 seconds 08:12

Trump ‘cancels scheduled strikes’ against Iran

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 12 Jun 2026

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  • United States President Donald Trump said he cancelled a third consecutive day of strikes on Iran, claiming that a deal with Tehran is close to being finalised and a “time and place of the signing” are “to be announced shortly”.
  • Earlier, Trump had warned that Iran would be hit “very hard” and threatened that US forces would take Iran’s Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure points.