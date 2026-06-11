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Iran war live: US launches attacks on ‘multiple’ Iranian targets
Tehran remains defiant amid US attacks, orders complete closure of Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.
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Published On 11 Jun 2026
- The United States military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said attacks have been launched “against multiple targets in Iran”, calling the strikes “self-defense” and in response to “Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression”.
- Iranian media reports the sound of explosions in several locations, including the port city of Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island and the southern towns of Sirik and Minab. Air defences were also activated in western Tehran, according to reports.