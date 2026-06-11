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Iran war live: US launches attacks on ‘multiple’ Iranian targets

Tehran remains defiant amid US attacks, orders complete closure of Strait of Hormuz to all vessels.

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epa13026465 A woman passes by wall-mounted political posters on a street in Beirut, Lebanon, 09 June 2026. The posters depict a hand decorated in the colors of the US flag holding a dagger that symbolizes Israel and reading 'America is a plague, and the plague is America'. The Lebanese Ministry of Health said that, as of 08 June, Israeli attacks across Lebanon have killed more than 3,637 people and injured more than 11,188 since renewed hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH
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Al Jazeera Live

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 11 Jun 2026

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  • The United States military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said attacks have been launched “against multiple targets in Iran”, calling the strikes “self-defense” and in response to “Iran’s unwarranted and continued aggression”.
  • Iranian media reports the sound of explosions in several locations, including the port city of Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island and the southern towns of Sirik and Minab. Air defences were also activated in western Tehran, according to reports.