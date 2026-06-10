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Iran war live: US strikes after downing of helicopter, Tehran vows response

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the toll from Israeli attacks on the country since March 2 has reached 3,666 dead and 11,321 injured.

TEHRAN, IRAN - JUNE 08: People go about their daily lives as usual in Tehran, Iran on June 08, 2026, despite escalating tensions and reciprocal statements and attacks between Iran, Israel, and the US. ( Fatemeh Bahrami - Anadolu Agency )
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Trump vows retaliation after claiming Iran shot down Apache helicopter

By Lyndal Rowlands and Zaid Sabah
Published On 10 Jun 2026

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  • The United States military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out “self-defence strikes” against Iran in response to what it said was the downing by Iranian forces of a US attack helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US had chosen to “test our determination” and the Iranian armed forces would “leave no attack or threat unanswered”, adding: “Leave our region if you want to be safe.”