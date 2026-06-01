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Iran war live: Israel’s expanding invasion of Lebanon draws global alarm

France requests UN Security Council meeting over Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, as Iran says talks with US continue.

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Smoke billows from southern Lebanon, following Israeli strikes, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon, May 31, 2026.
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Al Jazeera Live

By Heba Habib and Adam Hancock
Published On 1 Jun 2026

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  • Israel’s expanding invasion of Lebanon draws global condemnation, with France requesting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
  • US President Donald Trump says he is close to a “very good deal” with Iran, with US media reporting that he is pushing for tougher terms.