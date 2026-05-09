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Iran war live: US expects Tehran’s reply to peace deal; ‘clashes’ in Hormuz

Israeli attacks killed at least 31 people in southern Lebanon on Friday, including a rescue worker, Lebanon’s official National News Agency said.

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People ride motorcycles near a billboard featuring an image of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, Iran, May 6, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
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Al Jazeera Live

By Nils Adler and Zsombor Peter
Published On 9 May 2026

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  • United States Secretary of State Marco ⁠Rubio told reporters that Washington should receive a response from Iran on Friday ‌to a US proposal to end the war.
  • Iran’s Fars news agency reported “sporadic clashes” between Iranian and US naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz.